by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

During the Vietnam War, being assigned as a tunnel rat was one of the most dangerous positions you could be put in. A Eugene veteran was told that’s what he would be.

However, his typing skills placed him as a stenographer at a field hospital.

This is Lynn Johnston’s war story.

MORE WAR STORIES

War Stories: Richard Fleming

War Stories: Michael Preedin

War Stories: Larry Sebastian

War Stories: Gold Star Wife Beverly Allen

War Stories: Norman Fiet