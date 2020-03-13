Victim identified in fatal crash near Terrebonne

Authorities believe a medical emergency led to a one-car crash near Terrebonne that killed a 65-year-old Crooked River Ranch man Wednesday night.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ty Rupert said deputies were dispatched to a crash on Lower Bridge Rd at NW 31st St in Terrebonne just before 7 p.m. and found a truck had struck a tree.

Redmond Fire responded to help and pronounced the driver of the truck, Daniel K. Petty, dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man in the truck with Petty was taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Redmond for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation determined the truck was heading west on Lower Bridge Rd when it left the road, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a large juniper tree on the eastbound shoulder near the intersection of NW 31st. St and Lower Bridge Rd.

The crash closed the road for about two hours.

 

