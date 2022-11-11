▶️ Veterans-themed play with focus on PTSD performing in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A veterans themed play will be shown at Open Space Event Studios In Bend starting Friday.

“Craig Fox Had A Wife” tells the story of a veteran, a widow and a Vietnamese tour guide finding healing decades after the Vietnam War.

It’s based on a true story written by local playwright and our recent “War Stories” feature — Beverly Allen — who lost her husband in the war.

“And what I hope is with this play in this project is that more awareness will come to our community about what PTSD is all about,” said Allen.

There will be one show on Friday, but it is already sold out. There will be two performances on Saturday and one on Sunday. Then it will be performed again on Nov. 17, 18 and two shows on Nov. 19.

Tickets are $25. You can learn more and reserve your tickets here.

In addition, there will be other activities planned including a panel discussion, an art exhibit and a story-telling session with veterans.

Here is more from the Open Space website:

In conjunction with the performance, planned activities include panel discussions with educators, mental health professionals, and veterans, post-show talk-backs, an art exhibit titled Layers of War featuring work from veteran artists, as well as War Stories: Personal Retrospectives – a story-telling session with veterans as part of ETC’s ongoing Listening Project initiative.

We invite you to join us on the following dates for one of our special programs. We kindly ask that you register your attendance in advance.

Saturday, November 12th & 19th at 4:30 PM: Panel Discussion: Connecting with Our Military Communities : Join us after the matinee performance as we welcome guests with experience and backgrounds in mental health, military service, and education as they discuss the themes of the play, the veteran experience, and more. Free Admission (suggested Donation: $10 – $20).

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/panel-discussion-connecting-with-our-military-communities-tickets-421551230077?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Wednesday, November 16th at 7:30 PM: War Stories: Personal Retrospectives: Join us for a storytelling presentation from veterans, active military, and others as they share their personal accounts and experiences. This event is in collaboration with Bend Storytelling Circle and is part of ETC’s ongoing Listening Project initiative. Pay What You Can: $10 – $20 suggested Donation.