COVO asking for winter gear, propane, during cold weather snap

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach is asking for donations during the cold weather snap.

“The winter gear is probably the biggest items. Things like, winter blankets, winter coats, gloves, socks, winter socks,” Homeless Outreach Coordinator Frank Strupith said.

COVO added that propane is always a big need during the wintertime. It allows people to stay warm and cook food if needed.

COVO helps connect veterans with housing, employment, and other needs.

Right now, they are focusing much of their resources on the homeless population.