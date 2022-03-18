Veterans luncheon marks reopening of services at Redmond Senior Center

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

After a two-year hiatus, free in-person lunches for veterans returned to the Redmond Senior Center this week.

The event attracted a crowd of 70 veterans who enjoyed sharing a meal for the first time since the pandemic began.

A formal presentation of colors marked the resumption of free lunches for veterans on the third Wednesday of the month at the Redmond Senior Center.

The lunch serves as a grand reopening of the center after a two-year COVID closure of in-person services.

“This happens at a spot where we are coming out of a bit of a slumber in our country and for us,” said Todd Dickerson, Executive Director of the Redmond Senior Center. “We always want to honor our veterans. We want to make sure they are honored and cared for. To do this on a monthly basis, we hope that we have to take RSVPs and do this in shifts because that’s what we would like to do as a senior center.”

The Redmond Senior Center delivered 80,000 meals to seniors in their homes through the Meals on Wheels program during the pandemic.

Now it’s back to delivering services to seniors in person.

“We are so excited. It’s a beehive today,” Dickerson said. “For us, it’s a moment of relaunching into our community. We hope to take this momentum and share with the community that we are here. We want to serve. We want to take care of you. Whatever your needs are, give us a call and see if we can help you out.”

If you ever get the opportunity to attend a veterans luncheon, don’t miss it.

Where else will you have a chance to visit with veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Vietnam and WWII in the same room?

“A member of our group just donated $10,000 to our treasury, so we are strong enough to help a lot of veterans in our community with handicap ramps,” said Carl Wylvisaker, Redmond Band of Brothers. “We can help them with whatever problems they’ve got at home.”

As of this week, the Redmond Senior Center is back to daily, in-person operations, with no masks are required but people who want to wear them in this hub of senior services are welcome to do so.

“We’ve got sewing groups, we’ve got bridge, we’ve got Bingo. We’ve got all kinds of things,” Dickerson said. “It give us an opportunity to launch out and regrow what we had before all this shut down. We want to know what the community wants and we want to serve our seniors in ways that make sense to them. We don’t want to make stuff up. Tell us what you want. Let’s see if we can make it happen. “

For additional information about the Redmond Senior Center, click this link.