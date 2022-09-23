2 events to honor veterans in Central Oregon this weekend

This weekend, Central Oregon honors those who have served our country.
Around 30 local veterans will come back from this years Honor Flight.
There will be a welcome home ceremony for those vets at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
And Sunday is Gold Star Mothers And Family Day to honor the families of service members killed in conflict.
There’s a flag presentation and ceremony at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park starting at 11:00 a.m.
