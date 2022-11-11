▶️ Bend dental office offers free services to veterans

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One Bend dental office wraps up its veterans program Friday.

Alpenglow Dental provides services and treatments for veterans who sign up for their program throughout the year. The treatment is worth approximately $45,000 total, but it’s given to vets for free.

The dental office sees it as a way to give back to the veteran community.

“Veterans in general, just something that’s really close to this office’s heart. And it’s something that I’ve noticed over the course of working in the community for several years is just a population that is underserved and tends to have a lot of needs,” said Dr. Hallie McNaughton with Alpenglow Dental.

For more info about their veterans program you can visit their website.

