▶️Central Oregon honors veterans with the Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades

The annual Bend Veterans Day Parade was held in downtown Bend Saturday.

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach puts on the patriotic parade each year to honor and thank our Central Oregon veterans and military personnel for their service.

Grand Marshal for this year’s parade was local Vietnam Veteran and retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief J.W. Terry.

Veterans were also celebrated in ‘Flag City USA’ with their very own parade.

The Redmond streets were lined with hundreds of flags and people honoring veterans.

A Vietnam veteran told Central Oregon Daily what it meant to him.

“Being from Salem they’re pretty patriotic there too, but nothing like this. This is great, the first time I saw those flags it was humbling. I thought gosh, I’m in the right place,” said Owen Herzberg, a Vietnam Veteran.

Two F-15 Eagle fighter jets flew overhead 1,000 feet of elevation at 400 mph. making it a grand finale to Redmond’s annual parade.

