Redmond elementary students, parents, crossing guard help unresponsive driver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, April 25th 2023

Two students, some parents and a crossing guard may have saved a woman’s life near Vern Patrick Elementary School in Redmond Tuesday morning.

Redmond Police say an 80-year-old woman had a medical emergency while driving near the school. It caused her to hit the curb multiple times before coming to a stop.

Police say two 10-year-old students saw it and report it to their crossing guard. She then got parents involved.

The driver was unresponsive, so a parent used a rock to break the window.

Parents, the crossing guard and an off-duty nurse coordinated — including providing CPR — until firefighters could take the woman to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. 

Although the woman’s condition was not reported Tuesday night, Redmond Police thanked everyone involved for their actions.

 

