Central Oregon Verizon users report major issues with service

Verizon users, primarily in Redmond and Prineville, are reporting significant issues with their cell service and it’s unclear when it will be resolved.

Most people have been unable to make calls or send text messages at all the past couple of days. They are reporting on social media that the company has been difficult to contact on the issue.

Verizon responded with this statement:

“A fiber issue is causing a service interruption for customers in the Redmond area. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with our vendor partners to resolve this issue quickly.”

Verizon did not give a day or time for when customers can expect their service back.

This is the second time in the past few weeks Verizon customers in the area have reported a significant outage.

