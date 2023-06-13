▶️ Venardos Circus back at Deschutes County Fairgrounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Venardos Circus is back at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for one more week.

It’s a Broadway style, animal-free event. This year’s theme is “Let’s Build a Dream.”

With world class artists, aerialists, acrobats, tons of comedy, musical mayhem and daredevil feats, it’s sure to be full of entertainment.

The show opened last week and continues Wednesday through Sunday.

Showtimes Wednesday through Friday are 7:00 p.m. There are shows at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

General Admission tickets start at $16.95 for kids age 1-12 and $27.95 for adults. Babies under age one get in for free with each paying adult.