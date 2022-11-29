Florida woman sues Kraft for $5 million over 3 1/2-minute mac and cheese claim

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Florida woman is reportedly suing the makers of Velveeta for $5 million, claiming that label on one of its mac and cheese products falsely claims it takes 3 1/2 minutes to prepare.

CNN, citing court documents, reports Amanda Ramirez is proposing the class action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods Company over the time-of-preparation claim on Velveeta Shells & Cheese.

Ramirez’s attorneys reportedly argue that the 3 1/2 minutes does not account for the time it takes to remove the lid and sauce pouch, adding water, microwaving and stirring. The complaint reportedly says all those steps take more than 3 1/2 minutes.

Her attorneys claim that Ramirez paid more for the Velveeta Shells & Cheese than she would have for a similar product, according to CNN.

The complaint also seeks to order the company to “cease its deceptive advertising,” according to the report.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company reportedly called the lawsuit “frivolous” in a statement.

