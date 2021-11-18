Vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash closes 3rd St. in Bend for nearly 2 hours

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found lying in the street after reportedly being hit by a car.

Bend Police said it got a call just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Third Street and McKinley Avenue.

When they arrived, the female was unconscious and unresponsive.

Medics took the victim to St. Charles – Bend where she was admitted for serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated throughout the investigation.

North and southbound Third Street was closed for approximately one and a half hours while a crash reconstruction team processed the scene.