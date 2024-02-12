Vehicle rollover temporarily closes SW Helmholtz Way near Canal Blvd

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunday night the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a single-vehicle rollover crash temporarily closed SW Helmholtz Way near Canal Blvd.

The road re-opened around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

DCSO says an OSP trooper arrived first to the scene to find a Tesla upside down with the driver still inside. Fire units began steps for an extrication.

A power line was impacted and was partially hanging over the roadway. Central Electric advises that wires over the roadway are considered to be active and dangerous.

