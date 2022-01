by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A two-vehicle crash took place in Bend Sunday afternoon at the intersection of NE Savannah Dr. and NE Zachary Ct.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. when a driver ran their car into the back of a parked car, which was empty at the time.

The driver was not seriously injured, according to Bend Police Department, and they are still trying to locate the owner of the parked car.

A section of NE Savannah Dr. is currently blocked off while police pull the vehicles off the road.