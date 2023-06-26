▶️ DCSO: Vehicle crashes into building in La Pine, second this month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Authorities were dispatched to Ace Hardware in La Pine Monday around 12:00 p.m. after a vehicle slammed into the side of the building. It’s the second vehicle-building crash incident this month in La Pine.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriffs Office (DCSO) customers and employees were injured, but none life-threatening.

Investigators say they determined that the driver of the Jeep Cherokee hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to crash into the building.

