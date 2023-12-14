OSU holding free classes to teach you to grow vegetables in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Have you wanted to learn how to grow your own vegetables? Does your green thumb need a refresher?

Oregon State University Extension Service announced Thursday that OSU Master Gardeners will hold three free classes in Central Oregon in January to teach people how to grow their own food. Two will be in Redmond and one will be in Sisters.

One class focuses on seed starting and transplanting, including seed selection and demonstration of successful techniques. The other two cover all aspects of vegetable gardening in Central Oregon.

Classes are free, but registration is required (see the links below). If you need a soil thermometer ($5 each) or row cover ($10 per 6ft x 20ft roll), you will be able to buy those by cash or check in the classroom.

Seed Sowing and Transplanting

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Times: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: OSU Extension Service, Bldg. 3, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond.

Cost: Free, but registration is required. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seed-sowing-and-transplanting-redmond-tickets-753927436257

Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon – Sisters

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Sisters Community Church Fireside Room, 1300 McKenzie Highway, Sisters, OR 97759

Cost: Free, but registration is required. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-vegetables-in-central-oregon-sisters-tickets-770373667377

Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon – Redmond