Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.

He said Wednesday that Francis had been suffering some breathing trouble in recent days and went to the Gemelli hospital for tests.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,” Bruni’s statement said.