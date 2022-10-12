▶️ Digital variable speed limit signs coming to US 97 between Bend and La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Variable speed limit signs are coming to a stretch of U.S. 97 south of Bend.

The digital signs on a 10-mile stretch between Knott Road to just north of La Pine. They will replace the standard speed limit signs along the highway. Some will be over the road.

Seven signs will be posted in both directions of Highway 97. They well be turned on Monday, but won’t be activated until November.

RELATED: Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them

RELATED: Safe wildlife crossing No. 5 installed on Highway 97 near Vandevert Road

The speed limits will be adjusted based on road and weather conditions, said the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“So you will see a digital speed limit displayed and there are weather stations throughout the corridor. And so if the road surface gets covered in snow or it gets slick or visibility goes down, these sensors will tell the speed limit signs to lower the speed,” said ODOT spokesperson Kacey Davey.

Computers will analyze data from several weather stations along the 10-mile stretch, measuring factors like road surface traction, humidity, temperature and visibility, and lower speed limits in poor weather conditions, according to ODOT.

“And it is a regulatory speed. So if you see that the speed goes from 65 to 55 or even lower, that is the actual speed limit. So you will need to slow down. You’re going to have less impact, you’re going to have more stopping distance,” said Davey.

ODOT says more than 40% of the crashes on this section of U.S. 97 involve a driver who was going too fast for conditions.