Vancouver school board backs retiring Chieftain mascot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver Public Schools in Washington appears ready to retire the chieftain mascot at a high school after hearing feedback that decried the Native American imagery as offensive and racist.

The Columbian reports in a workshop Tuesday, the board of directors indicated their support for retiring the image of a Plains Indian chief as the Columbia River High School mascot.

Members heard from leaders of local Native American tribes who urged the school district to eliminate it.

School board president Wendy Smith says there’s “no cause to keep it in place.”

The board could formally vote to OK its removal its next meeting.