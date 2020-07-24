Van struck by train in north Bend; no one injured

A van stalled on railroad tracks in north Bend and was struck by a train Friday morning, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sergeant Jayson Janes, 45-year-old Kevin Platz of Bend was driving on Fort Thompson Ln. at around 6:00 a.m. and his van stalled on railroad tracks.

Platz and his passenger saw a train coming and they were able to get out of the van just before it was struck by the train. No one was hurt or injured, Janes said.

The train pushed the van off the tracks and the van was towed from the scene. Platz was issued a citation for driving while having a suspended violation and driving uninsured.

According to DCSO, there was front end damage to the train but no damage to the tracks.