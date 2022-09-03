Van enthusiasts roll into expo in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s no Instagram dream, van life rolled into the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond this weekend.

The Adventure Van Expo featured rigs of all shapes and sizes to get you outdoors.

“We’re kinda in the market,” said Courtney Clem who is vacationing from Bainbridge Island, WA.

The expo allowed Clem and her family to see the popular style of RVs up close.

“I’m such a tactile person that getting to actually sit in them and see them and be like how would fit kids in these, what would this look like to travel,” added Clem.

Dozens of vendors displayed their conversions and products at the event.

Darin Opdahl of Eugene is in the middle of his own van build, “You get to see what some people are doing really, really well. And then some ideas and problems you don’t really want to do, we all have limitations.”

The expo also featured home built vans and hosted camping for those already living the #VanLife.

The expo runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.