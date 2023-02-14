Cheap skate date: $6 ice skating at Pavilion on Valentine’s Day

If you are still looking for a date idea for Valentine’s Day, the Pavilion in Bend has an option.
The ice skating rink is offering $6 skating from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
You can continue your date by watching the adult hockey league game afterward from 9:00 – 11:15 p.m.
Silver moon brewery will be on site during the hockey games.
You can find more information at this link.
