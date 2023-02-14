Cheap skate date: $6 ice skating at Pavilion on Valentine’s Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you are still looking for a date idea for Valentine’s Day, the Pavilion in Bend has an option.

The ice skating rink is offering $6 skating from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You can continue your date by watching the adult hockey league game afterward from 9:00 – 11:15 p.m.

Silver moon brewery will be on site during the hockey games.

You can find more information at this link.

