Vaccines available Monday for Oregonians 75+

Starting Monday Oregonians 75 years of age or older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Adults who are eligible can use the following resources to get linked to vaccine information in their communities.

Tools that allow scheduling will be available with new appointment slots at 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays:

Get Vaccinated Oregon: Find answers to basic questions to learn if you are eligible and get linked to information about vaccinations in your county. You can also sign up for alerts to get notified about upcoming vaccination events or find out when you may become eligible. Find this tool at covidvaccine.oregon.gov or getvaccinated.oregon.gov.

Find answers to basic questions to learn if you are eligible and get linked to information about vaccinations in your county. Vaccine Information chat bot on the covidvaccine.oregon.gov website is available to find out if you’re eligible for a vaccine in Oregon or to get answers to other questions about vaccines. If you live in Clackamas, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah or Washington counties you can schedule vaccine appointments by using the Vaccine Information chat bot. The friendly Vaccine Information chat bot tool is an orange box that appears when you open the covidvaccine.oregon.gov website.

on the covidvaccine.oregon.gov website is available to find out if you’re eligible for a vaccine in Oregon or to get answers to other questions about vaccines. If you live in Clackamas, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah or Washington counties you can schedule vaccine appointments by using the Vaccine Information chat bot. 211 : Text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates about vaccination clinics in English or Spanish or email ORCOVID@211info.org. If you can’t get your COVID-19 vaccine question answered on the website, by text or by email, you can call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including holidays. Please be aware that wait times may be long due to high call volumes.

: Text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates about vaccination clinics in English or Spanish or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 649,602 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 884,275 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA‘s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.