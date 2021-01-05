Vaccination drive enters new phase in US and Britain

The vaccination drive against the coronavirus is entering a new phase.

The first Americans inoculated against COVID-19 have begun rolling up their sleeves for their second and final dose.

And Britain has introduced another vaccine even as it imposes another nationwide lockdown against the rapidly surging virus.

New York State, meanwhile, has announced its first known case of the new and seemingly more contagious variant, detected in a man in his 60s in Saratoga Springs.

Colorado, California and Florida previously reported cases of the mutant version that has been circulating in England.