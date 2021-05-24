Vaccinated section opening for Portland Trail Blazers’ games

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their run in the NBA Western Conference Playoff, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the Moda Center will debut vaccinated sections this week where fully vaccinated fans will not need to wear a mask or physical distance.

Fans in vaccinated sections, who are 16 or older, must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

Fans not eligible for the sections without restrictions will sit in areas where they must continue to wear a mask and physically distance.

Brown also announced that businesses, venues and faith institutions in “lower risk” counties may follow suit with the Moda Center and create vaccinated sections.