VA Portland selected for initial doses of COVID vaccine

VA Portland Health Care System today announced that it was selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

VA Portland was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

In accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, VA Portland will begin vaccinating health care personnel and Veterans in their Community Living Center located on the Vancouver VA campus once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for a vaccine. COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase when adequate supplies of the vaccine are available.

The VA’s goal is to offer COVID vaccine to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated. As the supply of vaccine increases, VA Portland will communicate with their Veterans about options to get vaccinated.

“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said Darwin Goodspeed, Director, VA Portland Health Care System.

Veterans who receive care with VA Portland are encouraged to go to www.portland.va.gov for updated information on local vaccination details as well as the national “COVID-19 vaccines at VA” website.

Anyone can also sign up on that main VA Portland web page to receive email updates where it says “CONNECT WITH VA PORTLAND HEALTH CARE SYSTEM.”

Information will also be shared on the VA Portland Facebook page.