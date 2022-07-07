UW sorority fined, accused of charging students for housing during pandemic

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials say a sorority accused of charging University of Washington students for housing they couldn’t stay in during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will pay more than $250,000 in refunds.

The Seattle Times reports the Washington state Attorney General’s Office announced the consent decree Wednesday.

Early last year, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office sued Tennessee-based Alpha Omicron Pi, or AOII, accusing the sorority of violating emergency regulations by charging University of Washington members housing fees even as students couldn’t stay in the sorority’s Greek Row house because of the pandemic.

AOII continues to deny wrongdoing in the consent decree. A lawyer for the organization didn’t immediately provide comment Wednesday.