Uvalde shooter’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

by The Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers.

The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said the 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside the building an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.

Shooter’s warning signs got lost in a sea of social media

State police say the suspect in the Texas shooting had no criminal record or known mental illness that could have signaled he was capable of gunning down 19 children and two adults. But there were warning signs.

The shooting was presaged by scattered, often cryptic warnings that disturbed classmates and neighbors.

He posted an Instagram photo of a hand holding a gun magazine. In his TikTok profile he warned, “Kids be scared.” And he pinned the image of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles displayed on a rug to the top of his profile.

But those foreboding posts hardly stick out on an endless grid of Instagram photos that feature semi-automatic rifles, handguns and ammunition. There’s even a popular hashtag devoted to encouraging Instagram users to upload daily photos of guns with more than 2 million posts attached to it.

The suspect also lashed out on social media, posting of trouble with his mother and photographs of his newly acquired rifles. And there were outbursts and fights with classmates, as well as online exchanges with teenage strangers thousands of miles away, hinting at a desire to hurt and kill.

Grieving husband of wife slain in Texas dies of heart attack

The family of a fourth grade teacher was already reeling from her death in the school shooting that targeted her classroom in Uvalde, Texas. Then, just two days after Irma Garcia was killed, her grieving husband collapsed and died at home from a heart attack. That’s according to a family member who spoke to The New York Times. Joe Garcia was 50. He dropped off flowers at his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning and returned home, where he “pretty much just fell over” and died, according to his nephew John Martinez. The couple was married for 24 years and had four children. RELATED: Bend-La Pine School Board speaks out on Texas elementary school shooting

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation. That’s after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate. Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would’ve opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’ll give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess. The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could do harm and school security measures.