The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, says he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN in a brief interview Wednesday that he’s speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Also Wednesday, the district announced that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus.

Plans are still being finalized on where students will attend classes in the fall.

RELATED: ‘Very angry’: Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed before the gunman used it to get inside. Investigators initially said a teacher propped the door open before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Travis Considine, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that investigators have determined the teacher propped the door open with a rock but removed it and closed the door when she realized a shooter was on campus. But the door did not lock. The teacher has not been identified. RELATED: Texas school shooting: Police waited in hall 45 minutes as kids called 911 The names of the Uvalde victims Here are the names and ages of those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as compiled by the Associated Press.

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10

Jacklyn Cazares, 9

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10

Eliahna Garcia, 10

Irma Garcia, 48

Uziyah Garcia, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Tess Mata, 10

Maranda Mathis, 11

Eva Mireles, 44

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Maite Rodriguez, 10

Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, 10

Layla Salazar, 11

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10