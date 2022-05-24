UPDATE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Original story is below.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas hospital says two people have died after a shooting at a Texas elementary school. Uvalde Memorial Hospital says it received 13 children via ambulance or treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The hospital says two people have died. Another hospital, University Hospital, says a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition. Uvalde police say the shooter is in custody.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.