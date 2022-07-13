▶️ Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

Warning: The video above may be disturbing to watch

AUSTIN, Texas — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with a AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman.

It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put a stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades.

The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

RELATED: Texas school shooting: Police waited in hall 45 minutes as kids called 911

RELATED: Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

The video shows the gunman walking down an empty hallway, stopping to fire into classrooms. A student spots the shooter as he rounds a corner and runs away.

Three minutes later, the first police enter the building. They are shot at by the gunman and they run away.

Nineteen minutes later, there’s an even larger and more heavily armed police presence. But still, no entry to the classrooms where the gunman fired more than 100 rounds.

For long periods of time, officers stand in the hallway. One officer walks over to a wall-mounted hand sanitizer station in the midst of the carnage.

At 77 minutes into the edited video, the breach is made into the classroom and a barrage of gunfire can be heard

The release has been part of a fight between numerous government officials including the Uvalde District Attorney, who opposed it.

The video was supposed to be shown to the families first on Sunday. That was the plan by the Texas House legislative committee that is investigating. Officials said they would then release it to the community later in the day.

The Associated Press and CBS News contributed to this report.