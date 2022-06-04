Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify to Congress next week

Uvalde Texas school shooting memorial
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, June 3rd 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before a House committee next week as Congress debates gun measures.

The panel for Wednesday’s hearing will include the mother of a 20-year-old man shot in a racist mass shooting last month in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, as well as the parents of a 10-year-old girl shot and killed in her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The announcement from the House Oversight panel comes as the committee launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in the recent shootings.

Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting

A Texas state senator says the state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded.
 
Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
 
Arredondo has not responded to interview requests from AP.
 
The head of the DPS has criticized Arredondo for acting too slowly. Gutierrez said Thursday that Arredondo was not informed of 911 calls from terrified children inside the school during the shooting.

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly into schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own group of technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy.

The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy.

Some of them expressed reservations. But they did not expect Axon’s Thursday announcement that it wants to send those Taser-equipped drones into classrooms.

