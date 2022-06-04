Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify to Congress next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before a House committee next week as Congress debates gun measures.
The panel for Wednesday’s hearing will include the mother of a 20-year-old man shot in a racist mass shooting last month in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, as well as the parents of a 10-year-old girl shot and killed in her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The announcement from the House Oversight panel comes as the committee launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in the recent shootings.
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly into schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own group of technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy.
The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy.
Some of them expressed reservations. But they did not expect Axon’s Thursday announcement that it wants to send those Taser-equipped drones into classrooms.