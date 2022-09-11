Utility Company ends of power shutoffs around state

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pacific Power announced late Saturday afternoon they were ending power cuts that were put in place in an effort to prevent wildfire starts.

In a press release the company weather conditions eased allowing crews to patrol lines and perform safety checks.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding through this event. I also acknowledge the all-hands-on-deck approach from Pacific Power personnel. Our team emphasized safety for our customers, communities and co-workers. We thank the crews patrolling and repairing lines, the staff monitoring conditions and volunteers at the community resource centers,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations.

The move came as Oregon faced strong east winds over the past 36 hours adding to the already extreme conditions for wildfires.

A practice common with our neighbors to the south in California, this was the first time the company took these actions in Oregon.

The cuts came two years after a strong east wind weather event sparked numerous fires west of the Cascades.