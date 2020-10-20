Utah’s Democratic, GOP candidates for governor unite for joint ad

(CBS NEWS) – Opposing candidates in Utah’s gubernatorial race released ads on Tuesday that are as shocking as they are heartwarming.
Republican Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and law professor Chris Peterson, a Democrat, appear together to call for civility among voters.
“I’m not sure this has ever been done before…but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent and I decided to try something different,” Cox tweeted Tuesday. “Let’s make Utah an example to the nation.”
“We can disagree without hating each other,” Cox says in one of the ads, in which he stands next to Peterson.
“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Peterson said.
Today @SpencerJCox and I are releasing joint public service ads on civility in politics. Working together and the peaceful transfer of power are integral to what it means to be American. Let’s reforge our national commitment to decency and democracy. #utpol #standunited pic.twitter.com/jeUJ78aVor
— Peterson for Utah (@PetersonUtah) October 20, 2020
Join the Conversation