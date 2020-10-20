Utah’s Democratic, GOP candidates for governor unite for joint ad

(CBS NEWS) – Opposing candidates in Utah’s gubernatorial race released ads on Tuesday that are as shocking as they are heartwarming.

Republican Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and law professor Chris Peterson, a Democrat, appear together to call for civility among voters.

“I’m not sure this has ever been done before…but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent and I decided to try something different,” Cox tweeted Tuesday. “Let’s make Utah an example to the nation.”

“We can disagree without hating each other,” Cox says in one of the ads, in which he stands next to Peterson.

“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Peterson said.

Cox and Peterson are running against each other to become the governor of Utah after Republican Governor Gary Herbert announced last year that he would not seek re-election. Their joint ads are lighthearted — both men joke about who voters should elect before urging Utahans to respect each other, no matter how they vote.