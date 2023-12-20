▶️ WATCH: Utah deer airlifted for health checks and tagging

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the holiday season in full swing, it wasn’t too surprising to see deer in the skies over Utah. However, wildlife officials said it was not Santa’s sleigh overhead, but rather part of an annual effort to learn about deer migration patterns.

Video shared by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Tuesday shows three deer lifted into the air by a helicopter before they are brought into an open field, checked, tagged with GPS collars and released.

Utah Division of Wildlife officials said approximately 1,200 deer are captured by biologists each winter and fitted with GPS collars, before being released back into the wild.

RELATED: Oregon wolves released in Colorado in reintroduction plan

RELATED: 2 charged with killing 3,600 birds, including bald and golden eagles, to sell