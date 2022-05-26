▶️ Watch Live: Commissioning of the USS Oregon submarine Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The USS Oregon, the U.S. Navy’s newest Virginia Class nuclear attack submarine, is set to be commissioned on Saturday.

The ceremony in Groton, Conn., is set for 8:00 a.m. PT. You can watch the livestream of the commissioning at this link or in the player below.

“Virginia Class Submarines are built to operate in the world’s littoral and deep waters while conducting anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations forces support; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare missions,” the Navy said when it took delivery of the sub in February.

“Their inherent stealth, endurance, mobility and firepower directly enable them to support five of the six maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence,” the Navy said.

The Oregon, SSN 793, is the third U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name Oregon. The first was a brigantine ship purchased in 1841 and used for exploration until 1845, according to the Navy.

The second was was commissioned in 1896 and decommissioned a decade later. It was recommissioned again in 1911 and was a reserve vessel until it was taken out of service in 1942.

