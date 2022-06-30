by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers may have two fewer Pac-12 opponents to face in the next couple of years.

USC and UCLA are considering a move to the Big Ten conference, according to multiple reports Thursday. The move could happen as early as 2024. ESPN reported the move was considered “imminent.”

Both schools still have to tell the conference of their intent and formally apply to the Big Ten. A formal announcement could come by Friday, ESPN reported.

ESPN said a source indicated finances, competitiveness and brand played a role in the decisions.

Geographically, it would be an enormous shakeup in college sports.

The Pac-12 would lose its footprint in Southern California and the second-largest television market in the nation. Meanwhile, two Los Angeles schools would join a conference that mainly centered in the midwest.

The reports of the potential departure come weeks after the Pac-12 announced it will no longer consider division champions in determining who plays in the Pac-12 football championship. It now will be based on win-loss percentage.

Who could replace USC and UCLA in the Pac-12?

It’s too early in the reporting to know if the Pac-12 is already pursuing other schools to join the conference. But here are some hypothetical scenarios.

If the Pac-12 puts importance on staying in Southern California, the likely programs to pursue would be Fresno State and San Diego State. Both have seen levels of success in the Mountain West Conference.

If the criteria is more about pedigree, then Boise State would be a likely target. While the program has not been as proficient as it was when it was a Top 5 team under Chris Petersen, it’s still among the strongest Mountain West programs. It would also make a natural rival to Washington State and Utah.

Fans might consider BYU as another potential Pac-12 school, but the program is already set to join the Big 12 starting in 2023. That conference is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

And if the Pac-12 is looking more toward natural, geographical rivals, then its possible to consider Colorado State (matching it with Colorado) or Utah State (to go against Utah).