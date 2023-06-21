U.S. Highway 20 in eastern Oregon remains open to two-lane travel

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

U.S. 20 remains open to two-lane travel between mileposts 199 and 204 more than a week after a debris slide buried a portion of the highway.

Speeds are reduced to 45mph within the area. ODOT advises drivers to slow down, watch for crews and equipment, and plan extra travel time in the area.

The slide occurred June 11, 10 miles east of Juntura, temporarily closing all travel in both directions.

