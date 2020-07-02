US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs.

But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus.

While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level.

And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies.

President Donald Trump said the jobs report shows the economy is “roaring back,” though he acknowledged there are still areas where “we’re putting out the flames” of the virus.

Economists expect the recovery to take longer than Trump’s optimistic projections, with the unemployment rate likely to be near double-digit levels by year’s end.

The shutdowns over the past two weeks will be reflected in the July unemployment report, to be released in early August.