US Soccer uses social media to show support for women of Iran

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

The federation described the move as a show of support for protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday.

The federation says in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.”

The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran.