US soccer president tells CNN more misconduct cases reported

The U.S. Soccer Federation has received three new reports of misconduct in women’s soccer.

The organization’s president, Cindy Parlow Cone, told CNN of the new cases on Friday.

The new cases came after an independent investigation final report this week by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates detailed systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Parlow Cone didn’t provide details of the new misconduct cases to CNN.

She says the U.S. Center for SafeSport and other authorities have been made aware of the new reports.