US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina, say a judge set a $25,000 bond for a man arrested after a weekend shooting that left 14 people hurt at a busy shopping mall.

Columbia police say 22-year-old Jewayne Price faces a weapon charge.

He is the only person arrested so far in the mall shooting.

It was one of two mass holiday weekend shootings in South Carolina, and the third in the nation.

South Carolina authorities say nine were hurt at an early Sunday shooting at a Hampton County lounge. And police in Pittsburgh say gunfire at a house party left two minors dead.

All told, the three shootings left two dead and at least 31 people injured.