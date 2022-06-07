▶️ Pronghorn qualifier golf tournament sends three to U.S. Open Championship

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A chance to play golf in the US Open Championship.

That is what 66 golfers were competing for at Pronghorn resorts Nicklaus course.

“It’s still kind of sinking in, it is something I have dreamed about since I turned pro,” said qualifier Brady Calkins from Chehalis, Washington.

From all over, all different ages, golfers played the course twice today, 36 holes.

Of the 66 players at the tournament, only 3 moved on to play in Brookline, Massachusetts.

This was the first time ever Pronghorn Resort hosted the final stage qualifier.

“First time here a couple days ago and this place is immaculate,” said Calkins. “This is a sweet golf course. I am going to come back again and play for fun probably.”

Some came close to making it, but in the game of golf, one bad shot can make it, so that dream slips away.

On the flip side, one great shot like Calkins had and that dream starts becoming a reality.

“I was aiming in the middle of the green and I actually pushed it a bit and the wind brought it in and it landed just right next to the hole and spun back right in the cup and I freaked out and lost my mind and it was kind of hard to compose myself and play this last hole,” said Calkins.

After an eagle on hole 17, Calkins seized his opportunity and will now compete at one of the highest levels in Massachusetts.

“I made par (on 18) and I’m going to Boston baby,” Calkins said.

A few groups later and the next qualifier Isaiah Salinda from San Francisco, California sank his way into the open.

“Just really excited,” Salinda said. “I haven’t even thought about what it’s going to be like. I am just stoked to have gotten through.”

After years of playing, the moment is here.

“It’s a long day, definitely stressful at times, just glad it’s over,” said Salinda

For Calkins, he qualified with his biggest fan watching, his dad.

“From family to life and golf, him traveling all over the place to watch me, I am glad I got to get it done in front of him,” Calkins said.

Ben Lorenz from Eagle, Idaho was the third to qualify.

The US Open takes place June 16-19th.