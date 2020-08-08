US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russians are believed to be working against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November election.

And U.S. officials assess that China prefers that President Donald Trump not win a second term and that Beijing has accelerated its criticism of the president.

That’s according to a rare public statement Friday from the country’s counterintelligence chief, William Evanina.

The statement is believed to be the most pointed declaration by the U.S. intelligence community linking the Kremlin to efforts to get Trump reelected — a sensitive subject for the president.