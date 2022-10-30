US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

by The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials under then-President Donald Trump compiled intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon. That’s according to a newly unredacted internal review.

When the so-called baseball cards on protesters were being compiled, some DHS intelligence analysts voiced concerns over the legality of collecting intelligence on protesters arrested for minor offenses with no apparent threat to homeland security.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon obtained the newly unredacted report — initially released last year but heavily censored — and provided it to reporters.

He criticized DHS leaders in the Trump administration for actions revealed in the document.