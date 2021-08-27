US forces keep up Kabul airlift under threat of more attacks

by The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — American forces working under heightened security and the threat of another attack are racing to complete the evacuation from Kabul’s airport, the day after a suicide bombing at the gates wrote a devastating final chapter to the war in Afghanistan.

The death toll has risen to 169 Afghans, a number that could increase as authorities examine fragmented remains, and 13 American service members.

The White House and the Pentagon warn there could be more bloodshed ahead of President Joe Biden’s fast-approaching deadline Tuesday to end the airlift and withdraw American forces.