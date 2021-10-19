US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week.

The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

It follows the OK last month of a third dose for the Pfizer vaccine for many Americans.

The FDA was also expected to say that using the same brand for a booster was still preferable.

The move was previewed Tuesday by a U.S. health official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.