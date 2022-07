by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

US Cellular and Central Oregon Daily Pie Eating Contest.

Come out and find us at the Deschutes County Fair for the US Cellular Pie eating contest, brought to you by Newport Avenue Market and Blue Raeven Pies. Compete against other fair goers and your favorite news personalities! Watch it live at the Fair or catch it on Central Oregon Daily News at 5 and 6.

When- August 4th and 5th at 5:30 and 6:30

Where- The Deschutes County Fairgrounds