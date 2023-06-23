U.S. Highway 26 speed reduction lifts Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ODOT crews will remove the speed restriction on U.S. Highway 26 near the Warm Springs River Monday.

Speed was temporarily reduced to 45 mph due to poor pavement conditions. ODOT says paving was done earlier this month to smooth out some of the more damaged sections of the road.

A project scheduled for 2024 is set to repave the entire 15-mile stretch of the highway.

